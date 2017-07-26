‘Unique’ experience with internationally-renowned musicians in Fersfield next month

Have your say

A pair on internationally-renowned musicians who have recently made Fersfield their home are to give local youngsters a rare and unique experience next month.

Fersfield Church will be the venue for Music Camp Day, which will be given by well-known musicians and teachers Rosie and Chris Warren-Green.

It will be held on Monday, August 21, from 10am to 4.30pm. It is for young people eight years and over, of school, sixth form and college age. The day will have something for everyone – for complete beginners, through to those who may be considering a musical career.

There will be the experience of live music, instruments of the orchestra, and participating in music making – from a ‘Bucket Band’ to performance and standard musicianship.

For older or more experienced musicians will have the chance for a master-class on conducting.

Organisers hope it will be a “rare opportunity” for people to start and a develop a “love” for music.

Mrs Warren-Green is a top violin/viola soloist, who has appeared with top London and American orchestras, including the Royal Philharmonic.

She has worked with Lord Menuhin, appeared on television, made many broadcasts, and has featured on numerous film scores, including Harry Potter.

Mr Warren-Green has arranged and advised on music for royal weddings, and similar national royal family events.

Colleagues of Mr and Mrs Warren-Green will also be present at the event.

The day is sponsored by South Norfolk Council, Bressingham and Fersfield Parish Council, and St Andrew’s Church.

