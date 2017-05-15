UKIP won’t field candidate in South Norfolk – and urges supporters to vote for ‘Eurosceptic’ Richard Bacon

UKIP says they will not field a candidate in South Norfolk in June’s General Election – and have urged supporters to vote for ‘Eurosceptic’ Conservative PPC Richard Bacon.

Mr Bacon, who increased his majority to more than 20,000 in the 2015 General Election and has been an MP for the constituency since 2001, said he backed the country’s decision to leave the European Union last year, describing it as an “excellent result.”

Richard Bacon in South Norfolk has been ‘Eurosceptic’ for many years and was one of the few local MPs to openly campaign for a Leave vote David Thornton, chairman, UKIP South Norfolk

David Thornton, chairman of UKIP South Norfolk, has called for supporters of the party to vote Conservative on June 8 as a “one off” contribution to strengthen Prime Minister Theresa May’s hands in her negotiations to leave the EU.

UKIP came third two years ago with 7,847 votes, after Labour.

“Although UKIP remain sceptical about the potential final outcome of the ‘negotiations’, it is abundantly clear that the majority of the British people simply want the UK Government to ‘get on with it’ and secure the best deal possible,” he said. “The forthcoming general election has been called ostensibly to try and secure a larger Tory majority to give Theresa May a ‘stronger hand’ in the negotiations with Brussels.

“Richard Bacon in South Norfolk has been ‘Eurosceptic’ for many years and was one of the few local MPs to openly campaign for a Leave vote. He is also well regarded as a dedicated local MP and that is reflected in the overwhelming majority he won in May 2015. We strongly urge our members and supporters to lend their votes to Richard.

“We must stress, however, that it is only the Brexit issue that has forged our support for the Tory Government at this election. The Tories have a long history of ‘selling out’ to the EU and we will be very mindful of that as these negotiations take place.”