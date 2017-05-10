UK’s largest horse sanctuary to open its doors in Hapton

The UK’s largest horse sanctuary will open up its Hapton headquarters to the public in July – giving the people a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary will host its open day on Sunday, July 23, for a day of tours, demonstrations, food and fun. Entry is free.

Redwings will host an open day at its Hapton headquarters on Sunday, July 23. Submitted photo.

A spokesperson for the charity said although Redwings has visitor centres across the country, it is only on “special occasions” its headquarters are opened to the public.

The day will include tours of the charity’s Horse Hospital by its veterinary team, where visitors can meet rescued horses and donkeys, and find out about how the charity cares for its 1,500 residents, of which almost 350 live at their 350-acre Hapton headquarters.

Redwings Chief Executive Lynn Cutress said: “We are delighted to be able to once again open the doors of our headquarters to visitors.

“As we are a charity funded 100 per cent by donations, it is so important for us to be able to offer our supporters these unique opportunities to see behind the scenes and exactly how their generosity helps us to help horses in need.

“Everyone really will be welcomed with open arms and we are hopeful for a fantastic turn out”.

Redwings’ rehoming team will be showcasing how the charity trains its horses – many of whom have been rescued as completely unhandled or semi-feral – to get them ready to find loving homes outside the Sanctuary. Special guests, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, will be there on the day to offer a demonstration of how they rescue animals from tricky situations.

There will also be lots of opportunities for visitors to get hands-on with the horses themselves with tours, pony grooming, and a chance to meet Redwings’ mascots, Red and Wings.

For more information on Redwings, visit www.redwings.org.uk