Ugandan man’s high praise for charity – and his hope to thank Wortham community in person

A Ugandan man, who has been helped by a charity formed by a former Wortham Primary School pupil, has thanked the community for their support – and says he hopes to meet them in person one day.

At Wortham Village Hall on Saturday, from 2pm to 4pm, Wagobera’s annual fundraiser will take place. Over the years, it has helped raise £7,000 for Wagobera – the brainchild of Emma Poppenborg.

Emma Poppenborg, who established the Wagobera charity, supports children in Uganda, and is pictured with twins Stella (left) and Ben (right), pictured in 2014.

It was established after a four-month trip 13 years ago for Mrs Poppenborg. She met Christopher Wagobera – who, at 11-years-old, finished at the top of his class. He was, however, unable to go to secondary school because his family were unable to afford the fees.

Wagobera supports young people in Uganda and their hopes of studying.

“The community have done, are still doing, and are yet to do more great work towards the waited success of not only me, but all those that are under the help of Wagobera,” Christopher told the Diss Express.

“For now, I should say a big thank you to all of them. If I could, I would do my best to meet them and express my gratitude to them.”

For now, I should say a big thank you to all of them. If I could, I would do my best to meet them and express my gratitude to them Christopher Wagobera

One of his aims in the next five years is to make his first trip to England – and thank the community in person for their support of the charity.

He also hopes to complete a master’s degree, set up his own clinic and start his own family.

It is a hectic time for Christopher as he completes his studies in medicine.

He has been a student at Kampala International University, and is due to graduate next year.

The inspiration to study medicine was discovered in 2003. Attending an academic day at a neighbouring high school, he saw his cousin dissecting a toad on alcohol anaesthesia – and bringing it back to life.

“This inspired me, for I realised a man can save a life amidst fears of death,” he said.

“Another big influence in my medicine life was in 2006 when my mum got sick.

“At the hospital, there was no doctor free to attend to her, and I saw she needed urgent intervention.

“It’s at that moment when I promised her I was to become a doctor.

“She is not able to witness it – but at least I am destined to fulfil it.

“For the past year-and-a-half, I have had great fun working with the paediatric, internal medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology departments at the different hospitals I have moved and trained at, similarly for surgery as well as psychiatry.”

Christopher said he does not believe he would have not gone to medical school if it had not been for Mrs Poppenborg’s help.

“Life would have been extra hard for me,” he said.

“The fact is that Emma picked me up as a friend at the time I needed her most and, for 13 years, she has carried the weight.

“She has been phenomenal even in those trying moments.

“No statement or word can bring out a description of who Emma is to me. If we were in the times of Zeus,Poseidon or Athena, I would have considered her to be a goddess.”

Unwanted books, toys, CDs, clothes, linen and other items can be dropped off at the village hall on the morning of the sale.