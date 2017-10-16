Tying the knot: All-day wedding event to be held in Attleborough

Celebrating years of local marriages, and marking the upcoming wedding anniversary of The Queen and Prince Philip, Attleborough Heritage Group’s Autumn Presentation will be on Saturday, October 28.

This all-day event at St Mary’s Church in Attleborough will feature more than 30 wedding dresses on display, photographs and other memorabilia lent by local ladies.

Christine Williams of the Heritage Group said: “I am delighted with the enthusiasm amongst three generations of local brides in sharing their gowns and memories with us.”

The weekend, titled A Lovely Day for a Wedding, opens at 10am with the display of dresses remaining in the Church until October 29. Adding to the theme, a real wedding taking place at 1.30pm on Saturday.

An illustrated talk on the history of marriage and weddings will take place in the church at 7pm for 7.30pm, followed by a traditional supper in the church hall.

Tickets cost £7, and £5 for Heritage Group members, and can be purchased from the Heritage Centre at Soma House, Cranks Bicycles, and AW Myhill (Electrical).