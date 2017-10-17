Two weeks left to apply for Suffolk secondary school places

Parents and carers have two weeks to apply for their child’s place at a Suffolk secondary school for September 2018.

Applications must be made by Tuesday October 31, including for high and upper schools.

Last year, Suffolk County Council received 7,171 applications from parents and carers indicating which secondary school they would prefer their child to go to from September 2017.

The council says more than 93 per cent received offers for their first preference and 98 per cent were offered one of their top three preferred schools.

Last year, 91 per cent of applications were made online, a 19 per cent increase on 2015.

Councillor Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills, said: “Moving from primary to secondary education is a big step in any child’s life and making the right school choice is one of the most important decisions a parent makes on behalf of their child.”

It is recommended that parents and carers apply online at www.suffolk.gov.uk/admissions because they will receive confirmation that the county has received the application.

Alternatively, they can apply on a paper CAF1 application form for which the county suggests a proof of posting is obtained.

Families who apply online will also be able to log on to the Online Service on the National Offer Day, March 1, 2018 to see their school place offer, and will also receive an email to confirm it on the same day.

Offer letters will also be sent by second class post to all applicants, including those who made a paper application.