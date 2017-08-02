Two vehicles involved in Attleborough road collision

Have your say

Two people escaped injury after fire crews and police attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Besthorpe Road, Attleborough last night.

The police were called at 10.20pm and a fire crew from Attleborough arrived on the scene at 10.31pm.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision - a Vauxhall and a Mercedes. A man and a woman were involved, but suffered no injuries.

Both vehicles were smoking, but were not alight. Fire crews used granules to make the scene safe.

Police cleared the road by 11.30pm.