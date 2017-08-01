Two taken to hospital after Old Buckenham carbon monoxide leak

Have your say

Fire crews have attended a carbon monoxide leak in Hargham Road in Old Buckenham – with two people taken to hospital.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called at 11.27pm last night and crews were on the scene nine minutes later.

Appliances from Attleborough, East Harling and Sprowston with the Environmental Protection Unit attended the leak.

The crews provided scene safety and casualty care for the two people – a woman in her forties and a woman in her late teens.

Two ambulance crews from the East of England Ambulance Service took the women to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.