Two Ofsted reports in a matter of weeks for Norfolk head –but she passes with flying colours

Finding out about two Ofsted reports in two weeks is pretty daunting.

But Laura Jestico has passed with flying colours – in fact, the results have been music to her ears.

The Stoke Ash resident has been headteacher at Shelton with Hardwick Primary School and Hempnall Primary School which are both part of a federation.

And after Shelton with Hardwick was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in October, November’s report on Hempnall, which has more than 100 children, yielded the same result.

Mrs Jestico said she was particularly pleased with recognition of their musical and art offering at the school.

She currently runs the Hempnall Community Choir, which is for reception to Year 6 children – and parents and grand parents, and performed at the closing ceremony of the Royal Norfolk Show this year.

“I am very proud of my school,” she told the Diss Express.

“My children are absolutely awesome and the staff have worked really, really hard and the parents do support us supremely well.

“Our parents organised a fireworks display which made a £4,200 profit.

“They are a real dedicated team of parents, and that’s the kind of support we enjoy in Hempnall.

“Our strength here is that we try and celebrate every child and give them the chance to shine.

“The recognition of the music is fabulous for me.

“I am pleased Ofsted have organised the visits this way as I now have three years to really drive my schools forward, onwards and upwards.”

The Ofsted report had particular praise of the school’s leadership.

“Rather than make sweeping changes, you wisely evaluated the school’s strengths and weaknesses and have managed change with sensitivity, but also with a clear determination to improve standards across the school,” it read.

“This is a school that continues to improve.

“Parents, staff, pupils and governors have confidence in your leadership.”