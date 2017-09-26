Two motorbikes seized in Diss as police target anti-social drivers

South Norfolk police seized two motorbikes at Tesco supermarket in Diss last night.

Police say the vehicles were seized after anti-social driving in the supermarket’s car park.

South Norfolk Police said on Twitter: “We will continue to target vehicles being driven in a careless and anti-social manner in South Norfolk.”

The seizing comes days after a motorbike was seized by South Norfolk Police at Diss railway station on Saturday. The bike was seized after numerous reports of reckless and anti-social driving.