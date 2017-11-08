Two men arrested over hare coursing in Winfarthing area

South Norfolk Police have arrested two men in the Winfarthing area on suspicion of hare coursing.

Officers arrested the men on Wednesday.

Both men were detained and their dogs and vehicle also seized. The men have been interviewed and have been released under investigation.

The force has issued a plea to the public to help reporting hare coursing in the south Norfolk area.

In a Facebook post, South Norfolk Police said: “Hare coursing is a blood sport and is a completely banned and illegal activity, yet it unfortunately remains common in Norfolk.

“Hare coursing is the pursuit of hares using hounds. Traditionally participants spread in a line across a field and disturbed the hare from its home.

“We now find that it might only be a couple of people with dogs, who then release their dogs to give chase.”

The force added the types of dog commonly used are Lurchers, and coursing is more likely to take place at dawn or dusk but can also take place in broad daylight.

Vehicles parked in a rural area perhaps by a gateway to farmland, on a grass verge, on a farm track or bridle path are a common sign of the crime.

South Norfolk Police added: “We are committed to protecting Norfolk landowners’ property and crops along with the declining population of brown hares and prosecuting those involved in hare coursing.In order to do this we work in partnership with farmers, landowners and gamekeepers. “

If you see an event taking place, police advise not to approach the participants, but call 999 and record as much information as you can – such as vehicle registrations, makes models and colours, description and number of people and dogs and whether they have been seen in fields.