Two burglaries in same road within half an hour in Old Buckenham

Witnesses are being sought after a pair of burglaries in Old Buckenham in the same road within half-an-hour of each other.

Cash, jewellery and a collection of toy trucks were taken in the incidents, which are being linked by Norfolk Police.

The first took place at about 8.30am in Hargham Road on Wednesday, July 5.

An unknown number of offenders forced entry into an address via a rear patio door.

An untidy search of the property was carrier out, with a small amount of cash and items of jewellery being taken.

The second took place at about 9am that morning.

A side door at a property, also in Hargham Road, was forced and an untidy search of the premises was made.

A large amount of cash, two jewellery boxes, and a collection of toy trucks, were taken.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and anyone who may have been offered jewellery items for sale in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Dave Edwards at Thetford CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.