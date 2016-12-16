TW Gaze of Diss ready for Christmas Poultry Sale

Diss auction rooms TW Gaze is inviting all-comers to pick out their perfect bird for the holidays at the annual Christmas Poultry Show and Sale next Thursday.

Around 250 birds will be for sale, including the usual turkeys, chickens, geese and ducks, and for the first time, some Guinea Fowl specimens.

All of the birds are provided by local farmers, many of whom have been contributing to the sale for years, with Bronze, Norfolk Black, White, Lavender, Narragansette and Bourbon Red among the species featured.

In addition to the sale, each bird will be entered into the show and judged within each class for accolades such as Highly Commended, Reserve Champion, and Champion.

The honorary judge for this year is Christopher Mobbs, a third-generation poultry producer from Whitehouse Farm in Cratfield.

The public viewing of the poultry begins at 4pm, while the sale itself starts at 5pm.

To learn more, please visit www.twgaze.co.uk