TW Gaze director says auction room purchase will lead to ‘long lasting’ and ‘exciting’ future

A director of TW Gaze says a recent purchase of the freehold of its Diss auction rooms will help ensure the brand is “long lasting” and “exciting”.

The well-known firm of agents has been based in the town since 1857.

Director Elizabeth Talbot said: “The status of the Auction Rooms has grown significantly over the last 20 years and it is not only a very important part of TW Gaze, but also of the local area.

“My fellow-directors and I have long-held plans and aspirations for the development of the Auction Rooms and the scope, diversity and quality of services we can offer. We are a significant employer in the town and attract many hundreds of people to Diss each week.

“We wanted to underpin our aspirations for the future and site-ownership will enable us to move forward with confidence.”