Tributes for Watton man killed in Besthorpe accident

A man killed in an industrial incident in Besthorpe on Monday has been named as James Criddle from Watton.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust were called to Baldwins Skip Hire in Silver Street shortly 1.14pm to reports of a man suffering “traumatic” injury.

They dispatched an ambulance crew and two officers, and the East Anglian Air Ambulance was also in attendance, but Mr Criddle died at the scene a short time later.

A Facebook page has been set up in memory of Mr Criddle, which has attracted numerous tributes.

Kieran Hassett wrote: “RIP Jimmy, knew you from work, you couldn’t get a nicer guy. Top man.”

Darren Sampson added: “I still can’t believe you’re gone. RIP to one of my longest friends. I miss you all the time and always will.

“Love to all your family, my thoughts are with you all.”

