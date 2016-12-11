Tribute to Mundford woman killed in Elveden collision

Tributes have been paid to a woman from Mundford who died following a collision in Elveden.

At approximately 3.35pm, on Friday, a grey Honda was travelling along the B1106 towards the A11 and Brandon when it was in collision with a red Volvo heading in the opposite direction towards West Stow.

The driver of the Honda, a woman, received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. The male driver of the Volvo was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital to receive treatment for lower back pain.

Police officers and the ambulance service – including the air ambulance – were in attendance and the road remained blocked while an initial investigation got underway at the scene.

Julia Leeson, in her seventies, from Mundford near Thetford died at the scene despite the efforts of ambulance personnel.

In tribute Julia’s family said: “Julia Leeson in her 70s tragically died on the 9th November in a traffic collision. Julia was a grandmother, leaving behind her son, his wife and two girls.

“She was an active member of Thetford golf club, avid birdwatcher and member of the British Trust for Ornithology. She also provided reading services for the blind, she will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

“Many thanks to all the emergency service personnel and nurse who fought so valiantly at the scene.”

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the collision, has dash cam footage of the incident or witnessed the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to it to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting CAD number 301 of Friday 9 December.