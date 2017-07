One week of roadworks is due to begin in Great Moulton on Monday.

Woodrow Lane will be closed for the duration of the highway drainage repairs, from Mill Lane northwards for approximately 450m, to just south of Woodrow Farm.

A diversion – via the C344 Woodrow Lane, C504 Church Road, U76035 The Street/Wash Lane, C343 Plantation Road/Sneath Road, C344 Woodrow Lane – will be in place.

The work will cost £2,400. Norfolk County Council has apologised for any inconvenience.