TRAVEL INFORMATION: New Buckenham road to close for three days to allow for works

Roadworks on the B1113 in New Buckenham are due to start on Tuesday, May 30 – enforcing a road closure for three days.

The closure extends from New Buckenham Road and Upgate Street, to allow to essential carriageway patching works.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: “Norfolk County Council will be working in conjunction with UKPN to avoid further disruption as two separate road closures would be required.

“The diversion route is B1113, C497 (Old B1135), A140, B1134, B1113 and vice versa. We have programmed these works in half-term to prevent disruption to the school bus network.

“The County Council apologise for the disruption the works are likely to cause and would like to thank you for your cooperation and patience while this patching/electrical connection works are carried out. Access will be maintained for residents within New Buckenham, however, delays are likely.

The patching work which will cost £2,850 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.”