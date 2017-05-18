Training company gives Diss ‘vote of confidence’ following move to larger offices

A training and development firm has expressed ‘a vote of confidence’ in Diss, after opting to remain in the town as it expands into larger facilities.

CAKE People Development moved from offices in Denmark Street to a new base at Diss Business Park in Hopper Way on Monday, following a successful period of growth since its launch in October 2016.

The new facilities will enable the company to take on extra staff, while also allowing room for further growth.

In a statement, CAKE said new business opportunities and “the loyal support of its customers” meant that it had only taken six months to outgrow its previous office.

Margaret Burnside, the director of CAKE People Development, said: “We’ve been searching for the ideal space for a while.

“We were committed to staying in Diss when looking to find a new office space and are delighted to tell everyone that we’ve finally found it.

“Our new redesigned and remodelled offices, with a range of new flexible training rooms, make our new location a more relaxed and attractive place to learn.

“Our decision to stay and continue our growth in Diss is our vote of confidence in the town and the terrific location of the business park.”

CAKE, which took on the people development consultancy division of fellow Diss business Eras Ltd in November, stated it plans to extend the offerings of its open programme service, as well as launch a full suite of one and two-day management and HR workshops for businesses in the region.

The firm also expressed optimism for the ongoing investment into regenerating the Diss Heritage Triangle, which it believes will boost the local economy.