Town ready to welcome Diss Carnival this Sunday

The bunting is up and Dinsdale is raring to go, which can mean only one thing – the annual Diss Carnival.

A brand new committee has taken over the reins of the event, which is free to enter – and say they are pulling out “all of the stops” for the carnival, taking place in Diss Park on Sunday.

The ever-growing procession will travel through the town from 12.45pm, starting at Diss High School, before wending its way down to the park.

And from there the Fun Day begins – with a vast array of stalls, arena shows, and taster sessions in the Multi-Use-Games-Area (MUGA).

The theme of this year’s procession is Carnival Through the Ages, sparking residents to share their memories of carnivals past.

It was the inspiration for Natalie Thornton-Jones to join the event’s committee.

“I remember Carnival when I was a kid,” she said. “I’d look forward to it every year. I wanted to be part of making that happen again.

“I’m so excited to see our town coming together and to see all the children having a fabulous memorable time! I know my son will love the Viking display and the falcons.”

Rosie Hall, a member of the committee, added: “It’s a little bit country fair, it’s a little bit festival – and it’s definitely going to be 100 per cent fun.”

