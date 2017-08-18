Tools taken from Tibenham van

Have your say

Tools have been stolen from a van in Tibenham, prompting police to appeal for information.

The incident happened in Pristow Green Lane, sometime between 7.30pm on Monday, August 14 and 7.30am on Tuesday, August 15.

The rear doors of a works van were forced by an unknown number of suspects and tools were taken from within.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact police on 101. Or, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.