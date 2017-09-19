Time, place, and people right for Harleston businessman to roll out new carpet shop

The thought of reopening a shop had been nagging Richard Joselyn for years – but he believes he is in the right place, at the right time, with the right people to roll out a carpet store once again.

Harleston Carpets and Flooring opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. Situated in The Thoroughfare, owner Mr Joselyn, 54, previously owned carpet shops in Brentwood, Billericay and Stanford, before moving into the world of furniture restoration.

It will offer tiles from £10 to £140 a square metre, carpets, hard flooring, vinyl, bespoke designs as well as a range of customisation.

He said it was all about customer service – and one of his fitters had recently completed a number of high-profile jobs, including work at the Royal Opera House in London.

“The recession in the 1990s killed the previous shops,” he told the Diss Express.

“The interest rate went up to 15 per cent by the early 90s, and it just killed it.

“It was always a nagging thought in the back of my mind, that I wanted to open up a shop again. I love interacting with people and love selling carpets.

“I think that starting any new business is a risk but the situation here is it is 10 miles to Diss and Bungay, which is where the nearest carpet shops are.

“If you live in a village you have to travel to either of those places so I think I have the right shop and I have the right fitters on board.

“It is all about making the customer 100 per cent happy and we have not done that, we have not done something right.”

