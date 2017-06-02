Three youths from south Norfolk charged in connection with criminal damage in Long Stratton

Three youths have been charged in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Long Stratton earlier this year.

Officers were called at 11.30pm on Friday, February 17 to reports of criminal damage to some public toilets in Swan Lane.

Offensive wording was also sprayed onto the walls of an alleyway nearby.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with three counts of criminal damage, and two boys, aged 13 and 14-year-old, have been charged with one count of criminal damage.

All three are from the south Norfolk area, and will appear before Norwich Youth Court on Tuesday, June 27.

A 14-year-old girl from the south Norfolk area has been issued a youth caution for criminal damage and arson.

A fifth youth who was arrested will have no further action taken.