Three people in custody after spate of motorcycle thefts in Diss

A man and two women have been placed in police custody after a spate of motorcycle thefts in the Diss area earlier this week.

Four motorcycles were reported stolen on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Picture: South Norfolk Police.

One suspectwas detained in Factory Lane after a brief pursuit by South Norfolk police. One stolen motorcycle was recovered.

Another person suspected of stealing a motorcycle got away from police yesterday as officers deemed he was not safe to follow as the rider was not wearing a helmet.

The man was identified and the motorcycle was later recovered in Willbye Avenue, where two further people were arrested.

The three people were placed in police custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Two further stolen motorcycles were recovered from premises on Ladbroke Close.

Inspector Jason Selvarajah, local policing inspector responsible for Diss, Harleston and Long Stratton, said: “Officers at Diss worked a 14 hour shift, which demonstrates our commitment to helping make Diss a safer place”.

South Norfolk police say enquiries are ongoing and are still appealing for witnesses to the thefts. If you have any information, please call 101 and quote CAD 49.