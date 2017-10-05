Three men on trial after allegedly attacking father and son in Gislingham

A trial has begun after three masked intruders allegedly attacked a man and his son in their home in Gislingham,

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court this week heard claims that Benjamin O’Connell was assaulted in the kitchen of his home in West View Gardens on March 11 last year, while his father, Anthony, suffered a head wound when he intervened.

On trial are Charlie Jolly, 20, and Phillip Jolly, 24, both of Chapel Farm Close, Gislingham, and Aiden Talbot, 25, of Cranley Road, Eye.

All three men have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to inflict grievous bodily harm on Benjamin O’Connell and aggravated burglary while armed with a metal bat and a wooden bat.

In addition, Phillip Jolly and Talbot have pleaded not guilty to wounding Benjamin O’Connell and Anthony O’Connell with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and unlawfully wounding Anthony O’Connell.

The trial heard claims that Anthony O’Connell had woken after hearing shouting in the kitchen of his home and had gone to investigate.

Giving evidence, Mr O’Connell said he found his son grappling with a masked man.

Anthony O’Connell said he was then struck on the head, before he and his son managed to push one of the men outside where his hat came off, exposing his face.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, both Jolly and Talbot denied being responsible for the alleged attack.

Judge John Devaux said he would be directing the jury to return a not guilty verdict for Jolly in respect of the aggravated burglary charge and for two charges against Phillip Jolly relating to Anthony O’Carroll.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, Charlie Jolly said allegations that he organised the attack were untrue.

The court heard from Jolly that his mother had alleged that Ben O’Connell had made an abusive remark to her and there was already bad feeling between the two families over claims of damage to Ben O’Connell’s van.

The trial continues.