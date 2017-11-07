Three men from Kent detained by police on suspicion of hare coursing in Mickfield

Three men from Kent have been detained on suspicion of hare coursing in fields to the north of Mickfield.

Police were called just after 1.50pm on Sunday, November 5, to reports of a group of men with dogs and a vehicle.

Police units were dispatched and the vehicle, a green Skoda Octavia estate car, was located.

The three men, aged 27, 39, and 42 years-of-age, all from Orpington, Kent, were detained on suspicion of hare coursing. The three men have been reported for consideration of the offence of trespassing in pursuit of game.

Four dogs and the vehicle have been seized under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Police enquiries into the incident continue and any witnesses are asked to contact the Stowmarket Neighbourhood Response Team on 101 quoting reference 71595/17.