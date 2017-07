Park Road in Diss was blocked for more than an hour on Sunday after a three car accident.

The incident happened shortly before 3.30pm and involved a Seat Leon, a Volkswagen Beetle, and a Mini Cooper.

An ambulance attended the scene but only minor injuries had been suffered.

The road, blocked from the Stanley Road roundabout to the roundabout at Morrisons, was clear again by 4.50pm. Fire crews from Diss and Harleston also attended.