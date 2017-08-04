Three 17-year-olds arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and burglary in Diss

Have your say

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and aggravated burglary in Diss.

Police officers attended an address in Ladbrooke Close at 10.42pm last Friday after receiving reports the property was being burgled.

Three 17-year-olds from the London area were located in the area and arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and aggravated burglary.

All three have been released on police bail to return on Wednesday August 23.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Gravity – a multi-agency campaign led by Norfolk Constabulary to target those in the supply and transportation of Class A drugs in the county.

Anyone who may have information about this incident should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.