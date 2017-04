Lead has been stolen from a church roof in Quidenham.

Thieves targeted St Andrews Church between 8pm on Monday, April 3 and 9.30am on Tuesday, April 4, and stole a “large” quantity of lead, causing £15,000 worth of damage.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PCSO Dion Phillips at Attleborough Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.