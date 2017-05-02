Thornham Walks Sensing Nature and Park Radio hoping for ‘bags’ of help

A pair of local causes could be given ‘bags’ of help with a cash boost of up to £4,000 by Tesco shoppers.

Diss Tesco customers can place a vote for a shortlisted project of their choosing throughout May and June, which could earn a grant of £1,000, £2,000 or £4,000.

Chris Moyse, director, Park Radio

Waveney and Blyth Arts are in the running for their Sensing Nature project, while Park Radio say extra funds will help their bid to get on the air.

The Sensing Nature project enables blind and visually impaired musicians from Norfolk and Suffolk to enjoy the unspoilt woodland at Thornham Walks and create outdoor public performances.

The Sensing Nature Sound Trail will take place on June 30 and July 1.

Jan Dungey, secretary of Waveney and Blyth Arts and one of the people behind the project, said: “We are really chuffed that Tesco Bags of Help has selected this project which will provide a rewarding experience for the people taking part, and a new way of experiencing the natural world for those who come and hear the performances.

“We really hope that lots of people will vote to support it.”

Park Radio has been granted a five-year full-time FM licence, and hopes to broadcast to up to 80,000 people across Diss, Eye and Harleston.

Chris Moyse, director, said: “The team are getting really excited about the prospect of bringing quality local radio to the community where everyone can get involved and help change lives and bring people together.”

Funds for the Tesco Bags of Help scheme have been raised from the 5p plastic bag levy. Nationally, £28.5m has been awarded to more than 4,000 community projects.