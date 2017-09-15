Thornham Parva man uses pedal power for good cause

While the Tour of Britain raced across the county, one keen cyclist in Thornham Parva did not go very far at all – but still raised a huge amount of money by cycling the length of stage six on a static bike.

Paul Gudde, 53, describes himself as a “keen occasional cyclist” and started on a road bike when he was 40. He decided to raise money to rethatch the roof of the village’s medieval church and for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

To celebrate the Ovo Tour of Britain coming through Thornham Parva en-route for the Suffolk coast, village resident Pete Gudde will be trying to cycle the stage without leaving the village! He will be on his static bike outside the Church from the start to finish of Friday�"s stage. PICTURE: Mecha Morton

He said: “We set up at 9am and we had people coming in to wish us well and talk to the team. All the people would like to raise money for the hospice and for the churches’ re-roofing.

“About an hour before the race came through, people started to gather; they were waving from their cars. It was fantastic.”

Mr Gudde was able to watch the tour on TV as he constantly pedalled outside the church.

On choosing to support St Nicholas Hospice Care, he added: “I wanted to cycle in support of a colleague who recently died; he was supported by the hospice.”

After completing the challenge, Mr Gudde added: “It was hard as there were no downhills and I had to stay in the same position. You can’t coast, you have to keep going. The guys on the Tour of Britain gave me a wave as they went by.

“To date, we have exceeded our target with more than £600 raised for the hospice. We have also raised more than £700 for the roof of St Mary’s Church.

“I completed the stage of 116 miles in five hours and 40 minutes, averaging 21 miles an hour.”