This is your last chance to register to vote on June 8

If you want to vote in the June 8 general election you must be registered to vote by midnight tonight.

If you received voting papers for this month’s county council elections, you are already registered and do not need to do so again.

Anyone wanting to vote must have completed their registration by 11.59pm tonight.

If you need to register you can do so online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Anyone without internet access can register by contacting their local Electoral Registration Office (ERO) at their borough or district council offices. You can check where their ERO is by entering their postcode here.

You may need your National Insurance number or passport to register.

To register for a postal vote you must be registered to vote and have returned a completed postal vote application form to the ERO by 5pm tomorrow.

You can download the form at www.gov.uk/government/publications/apply-for-a-postal-vote or get one at your ERO.