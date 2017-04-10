Third man accused of producing cannabis in Occold changes plea to guilty

A man accused of involvement in a large-scale cannabis growing operation in Suffolk has today changed his plea to guilty.

Lee Denton, 32, had previously denied production of the drug at Occold, near Eye, but changed his plea on what should have been the first day of his trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Together with two other men arrested at the same time, Denton, of Westerham in Kent, is now awaiting sentencing.

Stephen Carpenter, 50, of Stanmore in Middlesex, and Steven Duggan, 44, of Orpington in Kent, pleaded guilty to the same offence at an earlier hearing.

The men were arrested after police raided a farm building in January last year and discovered 2,405 cannabis plants under cultivation.

Police estimated that the cannabis would have a street value of up to £400,000.