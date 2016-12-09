Thieves target Harleston in two burglaries in town centre

Harleston was targeted by thieves during two burglaries in the town last night.

Both incidents happened in the town centre. A premises in The Thoroughfare and another in Bullock Fair Close were entered at some point yesterday night. Small amounts of cash were taken on both occasions.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PC Chris Shelley at Diss Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org