Thieves steal charity box from Eye charity store

Thieves made off with a charity box during a burglary in north Suffolk.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which is thought to have happened overnight on Thursday, November 16 and Friday, November 17 at a charity shop in Lambseth Street, Eye.

Entry was gained by forcing a sash window before a search was made and a charity box containing an amount of cash was stolen.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity between the times stated, or who may have any other information to assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/733977/17.