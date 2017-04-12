Thieves break through fence and drive over graveyard in Quidenham church lead theft

Thieves broke through a fence and drove over a graveyard during a raid of lead at a church in Quidenham.

About £15,000 worth of damage was caused when a large quantity of lead was taken from St Andrew’s Church, in Quidenham Road, between 8pm on Monday, April 3 and 9.30am on Tuesday, April 4.

Thieves cut through a fence and drove over the graveyard during the crime.

The Rev Canon Stephen Wright said it was the first theft in his 18 months as Priest in Charge at Quidenham Group of Parishes.

“Besides the fact the lead has been stolen, what was upsetting locals was just the way whatever van or truck or car or whatever they were using was driven over the graveyard,” he told the Diss Express

“Emotionally, that was the most difficult thing.

“You just feel like you have been invaded. They have invaded your special space.”

He said the church was insured — but this would not cover all of the costs required.

“One of the things that is annoying is that the church is renowned for asking for money for maintenance, but that is not our main business,” he said.

“Our main business is to look after the spiritual health of the village. So when things like this happen, it is a bit of a distraction.

“We are about church life, not ancient buildings.”

Churches in the Diss Express area have been blighted by lead thefts in recent months. Churches in North Lopham, Hempnall, Newton Flotman and Bressingham were all targeted towards the end of last year, while an alarm at a church in Topcroft stopped would-be raiders in November.

n Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Quidenham area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PCSO Dion Phillips at Attleborough Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.