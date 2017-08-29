Thelnetham resident claims ‘dangerous’ pothole has been unrepaired for more than 10 months

A Thelnetham resident claims a dangerous hole in the village’s High Street has been left unrepaired for more than 10 months.

Last week one elderly resident twice fell into the hole – measuring at least six inches deep, 20 metres long and two metres wide – according to Darren Lewitt, who lives nearby.

THELNETHAM: Dangerous road - council dragging heels over repairs High Street, Thelnetham Darren Lewitt local resident shows how much the road has crumbled. Picture Mark Westley

He contacted Iliffe Publishing in desperation after spending 10 months talking to Suffolk County Council about repairing the road.

He said that after he sent the council a video of the hole and published it on YouTube last week, the council got in touch to tell him the repairs were ‘scheduled’.

“This hole is a situation where they (the council) didn’t seem to take safety seriously,” said Darren.

“Emails about it have been going backwards and forwards since December last year.

“They just weren’t admitting this was a problem.

“Once I sent them some videos I was then told it had been ‘scheduled’, but I still don’t know when they will repair it.”

Darren said the High Street was well used by motorists, school buses, cyclists, pedestrians and horses, but the hole made it difficult to drive down the road during the daytime and even harder at night or in rainy conditions.

“We’ve been waiting 10 months already and we still don’t know when it will be repaired, but when a road becomes dangerous like this, you need to take action immediately,” he added.

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said: “The work required is being considered, however no date is yet set as it will be prioritised against competing demands across the county.”