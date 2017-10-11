The winner of South Norfolk’s Pub of the Year competition for 2017 announced

It was commiserations for last year’s winners The Burston Crown as The Green Dragon in Wymondham was crowned champions of South Norfolk Council’s Pub of the Year competition.

This year’s competition was organised into categories based on population size. The contenders for the coveted title were The Wortwell Bell (population less than 550), The Burston Crown (population between 551 and 1,100), Netherton House, Long Stratton (population between 1,101 and 5,500) and The Green Dragon (population more than 5,501).

The Green Dragon will receive £500 to spend on an event for the local community.