The Gamekeeper pub in Old Buckenham set for return under new management

A closed public house in Old Buckenham will return next month with new management at the helm, who described the pub as “a wonderful property in a wonderful location”.

The Gamekeeper, a pub in The Green owned by Enterprise Inns, will re-open on May 19, under the tenancy of Tony and Jennie Man, long-time publicans who most recently ran Framlingham’s Castle Inn.

Following a ‘soft launch’ next month, they hope to stage an official launch party later in the year, after they get to know the community, as well as finish some refurbishments to the pub’s exterior.

Mr Man explained they had been drawn to the pub after meeting representatives from Enterprise Inns during an open day at The White Lodge in Attleborough.

“Their enthusiam for the pub and the fact it had been kept closed until they found the right people was interesting,” he told the Diss Express.

“We went past it on the way to Attleborough, and we couldn’t understand why such a beautiful pub was closed and we discussed that with them at the meeting.

“We intend to have a very welcoming environment. We have always been that way. It won’t be frowned upon if you want to just have half a pint and sit and have a chat.

“From our point of view, everyone is welcome.”

The Mans had their first foray into the pub trade back in the 1980s, when they ran The Fox Inn in Garboldisham, before managing a catering franchise in Kent and then Wetherspoons-owned pubs in London.

They subsequently exited the industry, before returning recently to take over the Castle Inn in Framlingham.

At The Gamekeeper, Mr Man said a key philosophy would be to source all produce for the food on their menu from local suppliers, stating the goal is “to provide good quality and good value”.

He added that since announcing the pub’s re-opening on Facebook, they had received very positive comments from members of the Old Buckenham community.

“It’s been absolutely wonderful. The enthusiasm we have had off local people has been amazing. They have been so welcoming,” he said.

“We are looking forward to giving them the service they deserve.”

To find out more information about The Gamekeeper, please visit www.facebook.com/TheGamekeeperOldBuckenham