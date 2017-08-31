The Corn Hall in Diss nominated for Norfolk Art Award

Since its refurbishment, the Corn Hall in Diss has made its mark in the Heritage Triangle. Now, it has been nominated for a Norfolk Art Award.

The art venue, housed in the Grade II listed building and run by the Diss Corn Hall Trust, announced last week it had been selected as one of the nominees for the award.

The Corn Hall in Diss has been nominated for a Norfolk Art Award. Pictured: Manager Angela Sykes PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Angela Sykes is the manager of the Corn Hall and was ‘thrilled’ at the nomination considering they only opened three months ago.

Ms Sykes said: “I think the community aspect gives the Corn Hall a special edge.

“I think people missed the Corn Hall when it closed and they were delighted by the work that was done when it reopened.”

The building underwent a £1.8m refurbishment and extension as part of the £3.4m Diss Heritage Triangle Project, and it was opened by Duncan Slater.

The Norfolk Arts Awards is the Hostry Festival’s red carpet gala event celebrating the arts. The awards consist of four categories with the Corn Hall nominated for the ‘Best Large Project or Organisation’ award.

The Corn Hall will go head to head with the Norwich Castle exhibitions, Norwich Fashion Week, OPEN Norwich, Grand Norwich Duck Race, Thursford Christmas Spectacular, Art Fair East, Norwich Film Festival, Come Yew In, and the Princess Theatre Hunstanton for the award.

“If we won the award it would be a huge boost for us”said Ms Sykes.

The winner will be announced on October 20 at Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry.

To vote for the Corn Hall or any of the other nominees, go to norfolkartsawards.org/edp-peoples-choice-awards.