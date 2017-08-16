The Complementary Medicine Centre in Eye to close after 400 per cent rent hike claim

A medicine centre based at Hartismere Hospital in Eye is to close – claiming their rent is facing an increase of more than 400 per cent.

The Complementary Medicine Centre, which provides complementary therapies and natural health products, has operated from Hartismere Hospital for the past 17 years. But it claims it cannot absorb the rent increase when their current lease ends next month.

They say their therapists will continue to work locally – and will be informing residents of more details.

A spokesperson for NHS Property Services said a new lease with the business could not be agreed.

A letter from the centre to its users read: “Our therapists will continue to work locally and will be letting you know where you can find them. We will do our utmost to ensure the transition goes as smoothly as possible.

“Details will also be on our website www.compmed.co.uk and our Facebook page. These, together with our email address info@compmed.co.uk, will continue throughout next year.

“It is your presence and support over the last 17 years at Hartismere that has made it all worthwhile. We have loved being here.”

A spokesperson for NHS Property Services said: “The Complementary Medicine Centre has occupied space at the hospital under the favourable terms of a five-year lease agreed with the former primary care trust in 2012.

“We have tried to agree a new lease with the business, based on a market rent for the space and a contribution towards the costs of the shared areas of the hospital. We also explored options for alternative accommodation but were unable to find anything suitable.”

The Diss Express has contacted the centre for comment.