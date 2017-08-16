The Burston Crown to host second Waveney Valley Sausage Contest

Have your say

The Burston Crown pub will once again play host to the Waveney Valley Sausage Contest on August 27.

The contest will be part of the pub’s Big 5 family fun day event.

Winners of the first Waveney Valley Sausage contest, Browne’s Butchers of Diss are keen to try win this coveted title again.

Danny Browne, who runs the Diss shop, said: “It was a great accolade to win the first very Waveney Valley sausage contest and we are keen to retain our title.”

Eleven different sausage makers will be competing for the number one title.

The pub’s landlord, Bev Kembery, added: “The winning sausage will feature on our menu and can lead to a long-term relationship as a supplier. Importantly, people get to experience excellent local produce that is available from the best and highly talented artisan butchers in the region”.

Starting at 1pm, the day features a beer festival, live music, Crown Dog Day show, and children’s entertainment.