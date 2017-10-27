The Burston Crown launches bursary to help local young musicians rock out

Many say the pub is the heart of the village. The Burston Crown has gone one step further and decided to lend a hand to the village’s flourishing musicians.

The 16th century pub has decided to launch a music bursary scheme to help encourage the next generation of musicians to develop.

Helping a youngster with the costs of lessons is typical of Bev and Steve’s generosity to the local community. Peter Arnold

Working with the Hub – Diss Music School in Chapel Street Diss, the pub will provide £500 for a youngster to have lessons.

Bev Kembery, owner of The Burston Crown, said: “We strive to have the best original musicians from East Anglia performing at the Crown and I just felt that it would be lovely to be able to help a youngster to begin to play or to perfect their skills, sort of putting something back into the community that we are proud to serve. This is our first bursary and I hope there will be more to come’.

Peter Arnold, owner or The Hub music school, added it is was honour to work with the village’s pub on the scheme

He said: “The Burston Crown is my favourite music pub, an opinion not influenced by the fact that I be playing their on November 2 with my band Ludlum Pikes.

“Somehow the Crown consistently brings in first-class musicians every week, and there is no other venue I know of that pays so much attention to sound quality. Helping a youngster with the costs of lessons is typical of Bev and Steve’s generosity to the local community.

“I look forward to our first Burston Crown music pupil”.

The bursary is open top all children living in Burston, all children who attend Burston School, and all children of parents who are pub customers.

To be in with the chance of winning the bursary, applicants should send an email to info@burstoncrown.com and tell The Burston Crown why they should be chosen to receive the £500 bursary.

Geoff Dixon, one of the organisers of WoW festival and a recent judge for Maui Waui’s Got talent will help select the winner .