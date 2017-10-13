The Banham Barrel on a roll as new venue to open promising big bands

For years, the Banham Barrel has been a regular village pub, but now the owner, Brian McAllister, wants to take the establishment to the next level.

The Barrel will be opening a new venue, The Back Room, boasting a 250 people capacity, and is intended to not only rival but surpass the Apex and Norwich Waterfront.

Mr McAllister said: “Music is always an important part of a pub. We originally only had room for about 100 people in the main bar.

“We took over in February and my vision was to attract bigger bands to play here.”

The new venue will officially launch on November 5 with the Alabama 3 and other bands performing.

Mr McAllister added: “We have pub up lighting trusses, and are using Pyramid Audio, who currently provide the audio for the Apex.

“It will be good to provide quality music and performances for the community. People used to travel to dance at The Banham Pavilion.

“We aim to put Banham back on the musical map, with major bands and attract people from all over East Anglia again.”

Mr McAllister says the Barrel’s new-found prominence in the music scene will not be a flash in the pan, as the pub is to play a continuous role in providing the community with musical entertainment.

He added: “I’d like to have a band play here every month and we will have an open-mic night every Wednesday.

“Making the Barrel into a larger venue is a little bit scary, but is also exciting.

“We are currently getting bands who only perform in places such as Cambridge and Norwich.

“Alambama 3, who will be performing on our opening night, their only performance in East Anglia, and Killamonjambo will be having their Christmas home coming in The Back Room on December 22.”

The new venture comes after The Barrel raised £6,000 for local charities at it’s Appleyard Fair in July – bring the establishment’s 12 year fundraising total to £55,000.

Tickets for the opening gig can be purchased from the University of East Anglia ticket office or direct from The Barrel.

For more information visit the new website, go to thebanhambarrel.co.uk/thebackroom.html.