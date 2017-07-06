Ten from Framlingham sign up for EAAA charity skydive

At least 10 people from Framlingham will take part in the Off The Rails skydive on August 6 to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The event has raised around £1,000 so far and aims to raise £4,000 for the chairty.

Lucy Hall, Karla Saunders, Carley Gardener, Kezia Bayfield, Darren Springle, Alex Chambers, Dan Whitfield, Ben Thomas, Kate Potter and Dean Wilmarsh will be all brave the skydive.

Soon-to-be skydiver Lucy Hall, said: “We are a group of locals that all met in the pub, and we all said we wanted to do a skydive.

“So, we thought we would raise some money whilst doing it and for the incredible work the ambulance does.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone for supporting us. We want to say a big thank you to Thompsons Coaches for helping us with our travel for free on the day, too.”

To donate, go to justgiving.com/OffTheRails-SkydiveFram.