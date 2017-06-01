Television cameras to roll into Diss for double bill at TW Gaze auction rooms

Television cameras will roll into Diss Auction Rooms this month for a double dose of filming for two well-known programmes.

The TW Gaze sale grounds in Roydon Road will first play host to Celebrity Antiques Road Trip on Friday, June 23, featuring Call The Midwife co-stars Judy Parfitt and Cliff Parisi as they attempt to sell lots to raise money for their chosen charities.

Their lots, purchased in previous days with the help of experts Catherine Southon and Philip Serrell, will be up for sale in front of the cameras at TW Gaze’s Quarterly Special Antiques auction.

A week later, on Friday, June 30, the site will welcome BBC’s Bargain Hunt, presented by Charlie Ross, with several episodes set to be filmed on the day.

In this long-running show, the red and blue teams compete to see who can make the most profit from items purchased at antiques fairs around East Anglia, under the guidance of experts Jonathan Pratt and Colin Young.

Elizabeth Talbot, director Diss Auction Rooms, said the filming would be great for the profile of not only the site, but also the town as a whole.

“Why the cameras like coming to the area is because it’s a multi-faceted site. It’s buzzing with activity and you get a three-dimensional picture of it,” she told the Diss Express.

“Diss has so much historical interest and so much character.

“I think it’s good for the town to remind people, if they see it on television, that it’s a great place for a holiday.

“It brings visitors and custom to the town. And it’s a great honour – you cannot afford to buy that sort of exposure, so we have to make the most of selling what’s on offer. It certainly generates business for us.”

Gates to the sale grounds will be open for viewing lots from 8.30am on both days, while filming of the auctions will take place from about 10.30am in Saleroom 2.

For additional information, go online and visit www.twgaze.co.uk.