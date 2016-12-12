Teenager hospitalised after box falls on head in Eye

A teenager was taken to hospital after a box fell on his head in Eye on Friday.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) were called at 10.20am to Ipswich Road, to a report that a man had been unconscious after a box fell on his head.

An ambulance crew attended the business premises and treated a man in his late teens, who had suffered a cut to his forehead.

First aiders were already on the scene, controlling the bleeding.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.

His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or serious.