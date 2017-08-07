Teddy bears to take the plunge as Billingford Mill prepares to open its doors

Teddy bears will take the plunge when one of Norfolk’s historic mills opens its doors later this month.

A pair of teddy bear jumps will take place at Billingford Mill at 12pm and 2pm on Saturday, August 19. The mill will be open, free to the public, from 11am to 4pm, raising money for its complete restoration.

It forms part of the Harleston and Waveney Festival, marking 75 years since the American invasion by USAAF in 1942.

Apart from tours of the mill, displays on the common will include American private cars and ex military vehicles.

Prizes of a £10 voucher are on offer for the teddy travelling the farthest – entry is 50p. A raffle will be drawn at 3.30pm.