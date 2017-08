Have your say

A 7.5 tonne vehicle with a horse box has caught fire – causing tailbacks on the A143 near Wattisfield.

Police closed the road at 8.10am after receiving a call that the vehicle carrying a horse had broken down.

A fire appliance from Ickworth attended the scene and a hose reel jet was used to extinguish the blaze in the vehicle’s engine compartment.

The horse was removed from the vehicle.