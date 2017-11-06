Swimmer Aiden ready to go the distance for a charitable cause

Aiden Farrow has decided to make a big splash for a good cause by swimming to raise money for Children in Need.

His mother, Rachel, said she was very proud of her ten-year-old son who aims to swim a mile. Although feeling confident, Aiden has never swam the distance before.

Aiden aims to raise £250 and is looking for donations for his swim at Diss Leisure Centre on November 11.

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rachel-farrow4.